Minnesota weather: Cold start to the weekend; warmer temperatures ahead

A cold start to the weekend, but there’s plenty of sunshine for Saturday and warmer temperatures ahead.

Saturday morning temperatures are below zero in the Twin Cities metro area, but there is little to no wind chill. However, portions of southern Minnesota are under a wind chill advisory with feels like temperatures 20 to 30 below zero. The advisory is expected to lift by midday.

Temperatures are slowly starting to move out of the Arctic chill this weekend with a high of 11 degrees and abundant sunshine for Saturday. Overnight temperatures should stay slightly above zero as cloud coverage starts to increase.

Warmer temperatures start to arrive Sunday with a high of 21 degrees, but winds will make it feel blustery. Sunday will have some sunshine and passing clouds.

The cloud coverage is sticking around for the week as warmer temperatures arrive by Monday, with highs back in the 30s and a chance for a rainy mix on Tuesday. By the end of the week, temperatures are in the mid-30s, well above the average high of 23 degrees.