Minnesota weather: Cold and blustery, with some sunshine

After Tuesday's 5-8 inches of snow, Wednesday will be cold and blustery, with wind chills closer to zero degrees all day.

The roads on Wednesday morning were a little slippery thanks to gusty breezes and chilly temperatures, which will hang around through the afternoon. The cloud cover will eventually clear out, making way for a few hours of late-day sunshine.

The high on Wednesday will be about 20 degrees in the Twin Cities, with cooler temperatures in northern Minnesota. Wind chills, though, will be pretty close to zero for much of the afternoon thanks to the gusty breezes.

Lows overnight will dip down to the single digits in the Twin Cities metro – hitting about 8 degrees by about midnight. A southerly flow kicks in during the early hours on Thursday, which will help increase temperatures by the time you wake up.

It'll be warmer on Thursday, with highs near freezing and sunshine for the Twin Cities. But breezes will make it feel colder than 32 degrees.

Friday will see highs near 40 degrees, allowing for some melting. Looking ahead to this weekend, temperatures are all over the place – Saturday's high will be around 19 degrees and sunny, while Sunday's high will be a seasonable 32 degrees and sunny. There's potential for some freezing drizzle and a few flakes Friday night and Saturday morning.