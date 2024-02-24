Minnesota weather: Chilly start Saturday but warming up through the weekend

A cooler start for Saturday morning, but temperatures warm up for an overall mild and bright weekend.

On Saturday, temperatures begin in the teens for the Twin Cities metro area, but as winds shift from the southwest at 10-15 mph, it's bringing warmer air along with it for an afternoon high of 46 degrees.

Temperatures won’t be as cold overnight with lows in the 30s. A slight breeze sticks around for the evening hours and into Sunday, but it will not be nearly as windy as Saturday. Enjoy the abundance of sunshine to end the weekend with a high of 47 degrees.

Looking ahead, it's a very mild start to the week with a high of 60 degrees on Monday. A strong front approaches Tuesday, dropping temperatures, with highs in the 20s for Wednesday. The cooler temperatures won’t stick around for long as it warms back into the 40s by the end of the week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: