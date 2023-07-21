Minnesota weather: Calm and warm Friday

Friday’s weather will be mostly calm followed by a slight chance of scattered storms on Saturday.

There will be some atmospheric instability which could lead to a couple of light drips Friday, but for the most part, we have a calm, warm day ahead in the Twin Cities. Temperatures will dip into the low 60s overnight for a comfortable evening.

Saturday will warm up slightly in the mid to high 80s with some isolated storms possible. Sunday will also be mostly calm before a much hotter week ahead.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: