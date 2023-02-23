Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Grant County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Norman County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
4
Wind Chill Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Dodge County, East Otter Tail County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Wadena County, Washington County, Winona County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County

Minnesota weather: Blowing, drifting snow as winter storm winds down

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:12AM
Winter Weather
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - For the latest on the winter storm, watch FOX 9 streaming in the player above.

Drifting and blowing snow is causing problems on highways across the Twin Cities and beyond Thursday.

RELATED: Minnesota school closings for Tuesday-Friday (Feb. 21-24)

According to MnDOT's website, roads across the Twin Cities metro are covered in snow, while no travel is advised in much of western Minnesota. In far southwestern Minnesota, many highways are closed due to drifting snow on the roadway and low visibility due to blowing snow.

Here's MnDOT's road conditions map as of 5:45 a.m. Thursday: 

Road conditions across Minnesota as of 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (MnDOT)

Snow drifts and blowing snow are also a problem on Twin Cities area highways Thursday morning. 

Difficult driving Thursday morning due to drifting, blowing snow

Conditions on area highways are difficult Thursday morning due to strong winds that are causing blowing and drifting snow, from the Twin Cities metro and beyond.

What to expect on Thursday 

Thursday forecast: Drifting, blowing snow; then colder

Thursday will start out snowy and then things will wind down by lunchtime. Temperatures will fall Thursday afternoon, with lows hitting about 7 below zero overnight. Friday will be tranquil and cold.

A band of snow early Thursday morning – between 4-6 a.m. – will make for a messy morning commute, with additional snow and strong winds being the major issues. 

Things should wind down by mid-morning, however. Accumulating snow should be done by around 9 a.m., but conditions won't instantly improve. That's why the blizzard and winter storm warnings that encompass much of the state will remain in effect until about noon. 

The main concern on Thursday will be the wind, which will blow snow back onto the roadways that have been cleared by the snow plows. 

Blowing winds have caused snow drifts on area roadways, which will be the main issue on Thursday as the winter storm winds down.

Meanwhile, temperatures will drop into the teens Thursday afternoon and below zero overnight. Temperatures will be in the single digits by Friday morning. 

For the latest weather forecast, download the FOX 9 Weather App to stay informed.

In the player below, watch live cameras from around the region: