Minnesota weather: Blizzard-like conditions, roads closed

Blizzard-like conditions continue Friday, which has prompted authorities to close roads in southwestern and south-central Minnesota, while roads in the Twin Cities are slippery leading to crashes and spin-outs on area roads.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation's (MnDOT) website Friday morning shows roads are closed for a large area of southern Minnesota, including Interstate 90, while travel is not advised for much of western Minnesota. This includes much of the blizzard warning area.

Timeline of what to expect in the Twin Cities

Friday: It'll be bright and frigid, with wind gusts up to 40 mph. This will lead to severe blowing snow across the region. A high of 2 below and windchill around 25 below.

Friday night: Gusty breezes will lead to more blowing snow. It'll still be very cold, with a low of around 6 below and a windchill of around 35 below.

Saturday morning: Conditions slowly improve with winds gradually diminishing. It'll still be cold, with a high of 3 degrees and a windchill of around 15 below.

Conditions are worse in southern Minnesota

In southern Minnesota, conditions are expected to be worse. Whiteout conditions are possible — especially Friday afternoon and evening. Blowing snow could make travel treacherous at times due to whiteout conditions and snowdrifts on the roadways.

A blizzard warning is in effect for much of Minnesota until 6 a.m. on Saturday. (FOX 9)

The current blizzard warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for an area that is basically along Interstate 94 and points southward, except the heart of the Twin Cities, which is under a winter storm warning.

A snow drift on the roadway in southwestern Minnesota Friday morning. (MnDOT Traffic Camera)

When the weather alerts expire, conditions won't instantly change — they'll gradually improve throughout the day.

Warm-up next week

The seven-day forecast, as of Friday morning. (FOX 9)

The frigid weather won't last forever — and a thaw is in our future. The high on Sunday will be around 7 degrees in the Twin Cities, and it'll gradually warm up from there.

Monday's high is forecast to be 11 degrees in the Twin Cities. Tuesday's high will be around 22 and degrees, and Wednesday and Thursday could see highs above freezing, in the mid-30s.