Minnesota weather: Beautiful, seasonable sunshine; heat, humidity return Wednesday

A cool start to Tuesday will turn into a beautiful, seasonable day with plenty of sunshine.

The high on Tuesday will be around 81 degrees. Overnight, it won't be as cool with a low of around 65 degrees and southwest breezes that gradually develop.

The hot and sticky weather returns on Wednesday, with a high of 89 degrees. It'll turn windy, with some late day and evening rumbles possible. Some of the storms could be quite strong.

That frontal boundary that brings in some rumbles will put temperatures back down into the 70s on Thursday, with plenty of sunshine. Friday will be pleasant, with sunshine and a high of around 84 degrees.

This weekend is turning tropical, with highs in the 90s but dew points will make it feel even hotter. Here's your seven-day forecast: