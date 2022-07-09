Minnesota weather: Beautiful Saturday, severe storms possible Sunday

A bright blue sky and seasonable temperatures kick off our weekend in a beautiful way!

Many areas that needed some rain got just that Thursday into Friday, and now high pressure has slid in and is keeping our weather very quiet and calm into Saturday afternoon.

Dew points throughout the day will remain relatively low, adding to the pleasantry this afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the mid-80s with mostly sunny sky.

As we head into Sunday we're going to start to usher in more heat and humidity. That will help increase instability in our atmosphere and provide the potential for some strong to severe storm development ahead of a passing cold front in the afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s, with 90s possible. Couple that with the humidity and we talk heat index well into the 90s, with 100s possible for parts of the state.

Large hail, strong winds, heavy rain and an isolated tornado are possible as storm chances increase into the afternoon. Most of Western and Central Minnesota are under a Level 2 risk for severe weather Sunday, with Southeastern Minnesota under a Level 1 'marginal' risk. The risk for severe weather will begin to lessen heading into Sunday night.