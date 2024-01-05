Minnesota weather: Back to a thaw with a dash of weekend snow

Snow is possible in Minnesota this weekend, with higher snow amounts expected in northeastern Minnesota.

After a bit of mist and frozen temperatures Friday morning, temperatures will thaw in the afternoon (a high of 35 degrees is in the forecast) with occasional flurries possible. Flurries will transition to light snow on Friday night, and continue off and on Saturday.

The Twin Cities metro and Interstate 94 corridor will see either side of an inch of snow, but a winter weather advisory for northeastern Minnesota is in place for 2-4-plus inches of snow along the Iron Range and into the Arrowhead. Up to 6 inches — with lake enhancement — is possible along the North Shore of Minnesota.

Sunday will stay frozen, with a high of 28 degrees and heavily filtered sun. Temperatures in the upper 20s to 30 are expected to start the work week.