Minnesota weather: Brighter and warmer Tuesday with a few afternoon stray drips

After a gloomy start to the week, Tuesday is brighter and warmer with a chance for a few stray drips in the afternoon.

A light mist or occasional drip is possible on Tuesday morning, making for a damp start to the day. The afternoon should be relatively dry as low-level cloud coverage moves out, bringing brighter skies and a high of 61 degrees for the Twin Cities metro area.

Pop-up showers are possible on Tuesdays in the late afternoon and early evening. Overnight, skies begin to clear and should remain calm, with lows in the mid-40s.

Wednesday is more of the same with potential pop-up thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening. During the day, temperatures continue to warm, with a high of around 68 degrees for the metro area.

Thursday could see additional spotty drips as temperatures dip into the 50s. A warming trend is ahead as temperatures climb back into the 60s for Friday and into the 70s for the weekend and start of next week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: