Minnesota weather: Much calmer and brighter day Thursday as we see a seasonable couple of days

After a blustery Wednesday, it will be much calmer and brighter for the Twins home opener on Thursday.

The Twin Cities metro area will have a high of around 50 degrees, with decent sunshine and passing cloud coverage at times. Those west of the I-35 corridor will have plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures.

On Thursday, lighter winds are coming from the north at 15-30 mph, and continue to calm Thursday night into Friday. Overnight lows are in the 30s and should remain calm and quiet.

Friday looks beautiful, with highs in the mid-50s, lots of sunshine, and a light breeze out of the east. Temperatures continue to climb above average for Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s.

Looking ahead, we could see some rain to round out the weekend. By mid-week, temperatures are warming with highs back in the 60s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: