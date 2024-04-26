Minnesota weather: Showers Friday with more rain returning for Sunday

April showers bring May flowers, and Minnesota is expected to get more rain on Friday and this weekend.

Friday is another damp and cloudy day with highs in the mid-50s, slightly below the average of 62 degrees.

Rain showers are rolling into southwest Minnesota Friday morning and will likely reach the Twin Cities metro by mid-morning, making for a mostly dry morning commute. The day won't be a total washout but will have periods of on-and-off rain showers and the occasional rumble.

Rain lingers overnight and into early Saturday morning, but the remainder of the day looks relatively dry, with mostly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures in the mid-60s.

More rain returns for Sunday and temperatures dip back into the 50s. The start of the week remains cool but heats up on Tuesday, with highs possibly reaching 70 degrees and a chance for more pop-up rumbles.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: