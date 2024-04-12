Minnesota weather: Another sunny, seasonable day Friday before our big weekend warmth

It will be another sunny and seasonable day on Friday before summer-like temperatures arrive for the weekend.

Enjoy the abundant sunshine and a high of 62 degrees for the Twin Cities metro on Friday. It will be breezy with wind speeds of 10-20 mph coming from the northwest.

Temperatures dip back into the 30s overnight before heating up on Saturday to the upper 70s in the metro and the low 80s in southwestern Minnesota, well above the average of 55 degrees.

Sunday looks beautiful with a high of 75 degrees and less breeze. The warmth follows us into the week with a high of 78 degrees on Monday, and chances of storms Monday night, lasting into Wednesday morning.

By mid-week, temperatures begin to cool, and highs will be back in the 50s by Thursday.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: