Minnesota weather: Rainy mix in southern MN, sprinkles possible in Twin Cities for Monday

April showers bring May flowers, and portions of southern and central Minnesota could see some precipitation to kick off the month.

On Monday, increased cloud coverage will push through in the morning for a mostly cloudy afternoon in the Twin Cities metro area, with highs in the mid-40s.

Portions of southern and central Minnesota could see some precipitation on Monday. A light rain and snow mix is possible during the morning and a chance for a few sprinkles later in the day. Any measurable precipitation will remain near the Interstate 90 corridor in southern Minnesota.

The overnight hours remain quiet and calm for the metro area as lows hover around freezing.

On Tuesday, the wrap-around moisture could create pop-up showers in the afternoon. The high is around 48 degrees in the metro area, with peaks of sunshine.

Looking at the week ahead, the rain showers clear out, and temperatures continue to climb, reaching the 50s by mid-week and into the 60s by the weekend.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: