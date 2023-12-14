Minnesota weather: Another very warm day Thursday; widespread rain Friday afternoon, night

Lots of sunshine and warmth on Thursday, ahead of widespread rain on Friday.

The high on Thursday will be close to 50 degrees in the Twin Cities on Thursday. The average high this time of year is 29 degrees.

Friday's forecast features a rainy afternoon, with a high of 45 degrees. The widespread precipitation will be mostly to all rain, though the precipitation could transition to some snow in northeastern Minnesota on Friday night. Any snow accumulation in the Twin Cities is very unlikely, while parts of northeastern Minnesota could maybe pick up a couple of slushy inches.

The mild weather continues through the weekend, and into next week with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Here's your seven-day forecast: