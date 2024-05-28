Minnesota weather: Another cool and showery day Tuesday

Another wet and cooler spring day is in the forecast for Tuesday.

A weak area of low pressure is pushing across the state, bringing unsettled conditions and the chance for rounds of scattered showers. Tuesday morning could see some scattered showers. In the afternoon, a few isolated and widely scattered showers, along with a few rumbles, are possible.

There will be patchy sunshine in between the rain showers. Northwesterly winds at 10-20 mph will give the day a cooler edge with a high of 65 degrees in the metro, slightly below average.

Things turn brighter and drier heading into the evening, with some passing clouds overnight and cooler temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Wednesday looks beautiful, with a high of 71 degrees and plenty of sunshine. Winds change out of the south on Thursday, bringing warmer temperatures along with it for a high of 76 degrees in the metro, but clouds will increase late in the day.

We could see more rain chances heading into Friday, and looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will warm up in the mid-70s and lower 80s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: