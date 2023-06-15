Minnesota weather: Air quality alert continues Thursday

Unhealthy air quality from the Canadian wildfires continues across the majority of Minnesota on Thursday.

The air quality alert is in place for the Twin Cities and central and northern Minnesota until 6 a.m. Friday.

Besides the air quality, the weather will be very comfortable Thursday through Friday. Dew points will be low and temperatures will be seasonable. Thursday will feature smoky sunshine, with a high of around 79 degrees. Overnight, the air quality will improve as temperatures dip to around 54 degrees.

Comfy warmth is in store on Friday, as we continue to dabble with smoke and haze. The high will be around 81 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there are small chances for rain over the weekend. Saturday will feature a high of around 87 degrees, cleaner sunshine and pop-up rumbles. Father's Day will be around 83 degrees with scattered storms possible in the afternoon.

Then it gets hot to start next week. Here's your seven-day forecast: