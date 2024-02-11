Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: A sunny and mild Sunday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

MN weather: Sunny and mild to start the week

Sunday it will be sunny in the southern parts of the state. Northern Minnesota might see some cloud cover. The high temperature in the metro area for Sunday will be 38 degrees.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sunday will be sunny and mild with breezes dying down and temperatures in the upper 30s. 

The sunshine will linger for a while on Sunday. In the northern parts of the state, clouds are expected to stick around throughout the day. 

The winds have died down Sunday, and there is a high temperature of 28 degrees in the metro area. Monday will be similar to Sunday with a mix of clouds and sun and a high temperature of 38 degrees. 

The rest of the week will be mild and sunny, with a cold front expected by the end of the week, making temperatures drop. 

Here's your seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)