Minnesota weather: A sunny and mild Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sunday will be sunny and mild with breezes dying down and temperatures in the upper 30s.
The sunshine will linger for a while on Sunday. In the northern parts of the state, clouds are expected to stick around throughout the day.
The winds have died down Sunday, and there is a high temperature of 28 degrees in the metro area. Monday will be similar to Sunday with a mix of clouds and sun and a high temperature of 38 degrees.
The rest of the week will be mild and sunny, with a cold front expected by the end of the week, making temperatures drop.
Here's your seven-day forecast:
(FOX 9)