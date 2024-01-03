Minnesota weather: A few flurries as temperatures slowly slide

A few spotty flurries are possible on Wednesday as temperatures slowly slide throughout the day.

The high on Wednesday will be around 30 degrees with lingering clouds. Overnight, temperatures will drop to a low of around 16 degrees.

Thursday will be a bit brighter, yet chillier, with a high of around 28 degrees. Then it'll get back to a thaw on Friday, with a high of around 34 degrees. Looking ahead to this weekend, a dash of light snow is possible on Saturday, with a high of around 33 degrees. Above-average temperatures continue on Sunday, with a high of around 30 degrees and a lingering flurry.

Here's your seven-day forecast: