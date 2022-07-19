Minnesota heat advisory canceled, but it will still be a hot one

The National Weather Service has canceled the heat advisory for Minnesota, but it will still be a hot one Tuesday.

With the humidity it will feel like we have temperatures in the upper 90s.

Dew points, which will start off the day in the 60s, drop after the lunch hour and will make for a less humid, but still very warm evening.

Some storms could pop up in Northern Minnesota later today, but rain will not be widespread.

Wednesday will be drier, but still warm.