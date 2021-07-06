Minnesota getting much needed rain this week

article

Folks are heading back to work after a long holiday weekend with some much-needed rain across the area on this Tuesday.

The first of two storm-systems for the week is rolling in from the west this morning, bringing some rainfall to most everyone. But just like any other summertime system, some areas could get deluged today, while others get very little. That is just the reality of summer time rains that oscillate between generic areas of "showers" and more turbulent zones of instability that can lead to vigorous storms.

After today’s system goes by, we have another possible storm-system that looks to arrive Friday. But there is a lot more uncertainty where this one ends up, thanks to the slow-moving path of Tropical Storm Elsa through the Southeastern US and ultimately up the East Coast into this weekend.

