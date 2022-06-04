Now 14 confirmed tornadoes from Memorial Day in Minnesota

There are now 14 confirmed tornadoes from the Memorial Day storms in Minnesota. Reviews are still ongoing, so that number may change.

Memorial Day tornadoes

Grant County EF-2

Ottertail County EF-1

Ottertail County EF-1

Wadena County EF-2

Pine County EF-1

Cass County EF-1

Itasca County EF-1

Big Stone County EF-1

Nobles County EF-0

Douglas County EF-2 (Forada)

Todd County EF-1 (Eagle Bend)

Plato Tornado EF-1 (McLeod, Carver, & Wright County)

Milan to Glenwood Tornado EF-1 (50 mile long path across Chippewa, Swift, Stevens, & Pope County)

Forada tornado damage

Weather officials say an EF-2 tornado caused "quite extensive" damage in Forada. Survey teams estimate the max wind speeds were 120 mph with a half-mile path width and evidence of multiple vortexes.

Some of the worst damage was spotted in the small city of Forada, Minnesota, just south of Alexandria. Photos and videos from storm chasers show significant damage through a neighborhood along Maple Lake, Minnesota. Officials told FOX 9 the damage impacted 75 structures in the community of only about 175 residents.

Busiest start to severe weather season in more than 35 years

Well, so far this year, the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities has issued a combined total of 228 warnings through May 31. That is by far the most warnings issued by the office to this point in the season since these records began getting tracked in 1986.