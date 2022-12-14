Live traffic cameras: Snow overnight making roads challenging for morning commute

Snow early Wednesday morning has made for challenging conditions on roads across the Twin Cities metro and beyond.

The rain changed over to snow overnight, leading to a few inches of slop on the roadways in the metro area. This is making roads slippery – especially on side streets and off ramps.

This is leading to some spin outs and crashes on area roadways. You can check the latest road conditions in your area on MnDOT's website.

Numerous schools are also closed or delayed on Wednesday. Find a list here.