Blizzard Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Live traffic cameras: Snow overnight making roads challenging for morning commute

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Snow early Wednesday morning has made for challenging conditions on roads across the Twin Cities metro and beyond. 

The rain changed over to snow overnight, leading to a few inches of slop on the roadways in the metro area. This is making roads slippery – especially on side streets and off ramps. 

This is leading to some spin outs and crashes on area roadways. You can check the latest road conditions in your area on MnDOT's website

Numerous schools are also closed or delayed on Wednesday. Find a list here