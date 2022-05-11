List: Wind gusts top 75 mph during Wednesday's storm

article

The severe storms that barreled across Minnesota Wednesday night brought wind gusts nearing 80 mph, which led to downed trees and power outages across the region.

Here are the recorded wind gusts from National Weather Service observations:

Morristown: 79 mph (8:01 p.m.)

Shakopee: 77 mph (8:07 p.m.)

Windom: 76 mph (6:10 p.m.)

Waseca: 68 mph (8:08 p.m.)

Eden Prairie: 67 mph (8:10 p.m.)

Hopkins: 64 mph (8:13 p.m.)

Anoka: 64 mph (8:24 p.m.)

Richfield: 61 mph (8:20 p.m.)

Roseville: 61 mph (8:27 p.m.)