List: Wind gusts top 75 mph during Wednesday's storm

By FOX 9 Staff
Weather
FOX 9
Wednesday's storms downed a large tree in Minnetonka. (Jennifer Palm )

(FOX 9) - The severe storms that barreled across Minnesota Wednesday night brought wind gusts nearing 80 mph, which led to downed trees and power outages across the region.

Here are the recorded wind gusts from National Weather Service observations: 

  • Morristown: 79 mph (8:01 p.m.)
  • Shakopee: 77 mph (8:07 p.m.)
  • Windom: 76 mph (6:10 p.m.)
  • Waseca: 68 mph (8:08 p.m.)
  • Eden Prairie: 67 mph (8:10 p.m.)
  • Hopkins: 64 mph (8:13 p.m.)
  • Anoka: 64 mph (8:24 p.m.)
  • Richfield: 61 mph (8:20 p.m.)
  • Roseville: 61 mph (8:27 p.m.)

Neighborhoods dealing with damage after storms

Numerous neighborhoods throughout the Twin Cities are dealing with tree damage and flooding after strong storms came through Wednesday.