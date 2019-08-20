Line of storms moves quickly through Twin Cities metro

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Milaca, Minnesota. (Photo credit: Laura Burns Carlile)

A line of storms moved into the Twin Cities metro Tuesday morning, making the sky dark enough in some areas that the streetlights had to come on.

The fast-moving storms are expected to bring heavy downpours, some gusty winds and even some small hail.

The storms are moving fast enough that they should be gone by lunchtime.

