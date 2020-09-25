Likely the last 80-degree day of the year in Twin Cities

It happens every year, our warm summer months transition to fall. But some years, it happens faster than others.

That said, there is a wide range in exactly when that permanent transition occurs.

Over the last several years, we have ranged anywhere from September 17 just two years ago, to October 11 in 2015.

Daily record highs in the 80s stretch all the way to the end of October, so we can certainly get some 80s all the way to Halloween, it’s just far more uncommon. But in the “average” year, we see our final 80°+ day in that last week of September to about October 1. This year appears to be right on target for our final summer style day.