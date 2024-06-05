MN weather: Recent rain causing flooding concerns; St. Paul park, street closures

The recent rain is causing rivers to rise, and now St. Paul is preparing for possible flooding along the Mississippi River by temporarily closing parks and streets.

The Mississippi River in St. Paul is currently at just over 10 feet. However, the water is expected to come up another three feet before cresting at 13.8 feet this weekend.

Rising water is already impacting several St. Paul city parks along the river. Water Street will be closed along the south side of the Mississippi between Highway 13 and Plato Boulevard. The temporary closure means no vehicle, bicycle, or pedestrian traffic is allowed.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A road closed due to high water on Water Street on Harriet Island in St. Paul. (FOX 9)

A number of parks are also affected, including the Hidden Falls boat launch, Kelley’s Landing, and Meeker Island, which are closed. People are asked to obey signs and barricades that are being set up across flooded trails.

Lilydale Regional Park will close by 11 p.m. Wednesday. Harriet Island Regional Park will remain open, but the public dock ramps have been raised. The city says it is monitoring the river level and will reopen as soon as the water recedes and officials deem the area safe.

Minnesota River, Cannon River flooding concerns

Minor flooding from the Minnesota River in Jordan. (FOX 9)

A flood warning continues for the Minnesota River in Jordan and the Cannon River in Northfield.

The Minnesota River remains in flood stage and is expected to rise another half an inch. The Cannon River dropped back to normal Tuesday night, but it is expected to rise again and head back to minor flood stage sometime Wednesday night.

The line of storms that moved through Tuesday also left some damage behind across parts of the state.

A transportation service was badly damaged by these storms north of Hutchinson, near the border of Meeker and McLeod County. Officials have not said if anyone was hurt.

In Circle Pines, rain and winds whipped through a neighborhood taking debris from trees with them. Trees also toppled over under the pressure of intense winds. FOX 9 crews went to the area and captured video of trees blown onto houses, garages, and vehicles.

"It was just really, really loud. I heard a couple of thunder strikes. And the third one I heard, what I thought was a thunder strike, was actually this tree coming down on these cars. The fourth one I heard through the house it was really loud and knocked over my kitchen chairs," explained resident, Sarah Looney.

In Blaine, security cameras at a house captured the moment a massive tree came crashing down in a neighborhood of mobile homes. It started with just branches, followed by the entire tree.

Centennial Square, which borders Blaine and Circles Pines, saw significant damage. Trees were downed in yards and on top of vehicles, and debris was scattered on the ground in neighborhoods.