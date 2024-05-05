Northern Lights possible in MN overnight

article

Minnesotans will have a chance to see the Northern Lights late Sunday night into the early Monday morning hours.

Skies are expected to be clear while the NOAA is forecasting the potential for a "moderate" geomagnetic storm. The NOAA also forecasts the aurora could be visible as far south as northern Iowa.

As always with the aurora, nothing is guaranteed. But, for the best chance at seeing something, it's best to travel outside of population centers and areas with a lot of light pollution. People in northern Minnesota will have a better chance to see the Northern Lights.

You can monitor the aurora forecast on the NOAA's website.

The alert is set to end at 4 a.m. on Monday.