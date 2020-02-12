Brief period of light, blowing snow Wednesday followed by bitter cold

article

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for parts of western Minnesota for whiteout conditions at times Wednesday, while the Twin Cities is under a Winter Weather Advisory for some scattered blowing snow and slippery spots along with plunging temperatures that will create a flash freeze.

The Minnesota State Patrol said troopers in western and northwestern Minnesota are already out responding to vehicles that have run off the road as well as jackknifed semis. No travel is advised in some areas and U.S. Highway 2 in Crookston is closed completely due to the winter storm.

At least 37 schools across the state are closed Wednesday morning due to the weather.

A FEW FLAKES BEFORE THE COLD HITS

While a few flakes will fly from northern to central Minnesota, overall snow accumulation will be minimal with less than an inch in some spots. But, with the wind and cold coming, it will be difficult to determine what snow is actually falling and what snow is just blowing around.

Temperatures will plunge this afternoon as cold winds blow in some arctic air. Chills will fall below zero in the Twin Cities for the evening commute. A dash of wind-whipped light snow may just flash freeze and cause scattered slippery spots.

A Wind Chill Advisory for the Twin Cities and Wind Chill Warning for western Minnesota is already set for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

