Bloomington, Minn. records 67 mph wind gust as strong storms knock out power

Storms that pushed through the Twin Cities metro around midnight knocked power out for thousands of customers in the metro as wind gust exceeded 60 miles per hour in some areas.

As of 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, Xcel Energy reported more than 66,000 customers had no power, mostly in Hennepin County where more than 44,000 outages were reported.

Severe storm warnings were in effect for the Twin Cities through most of the midnight hour as the severe weather brought strong winds and heavy rain.

Damage reports from the National Weather Service show trees and branches down in several areas including Hutchinson and Norwood Young America.

Strong wind gusts

The overnight storms came with strong wind gusts, with some cities recording gusts greater than 60 miles per hour.