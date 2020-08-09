Baseball-sized hail, trees down as severe storms move through Twin Cities metro overnight

article

Severe weather moved east across the Twin Cities metro area Sunday night, leaving golf ball to baseball-sized hail in some areas.

Photo courtesy: Greg Clay

The storms led to severe thunderstorm warnings across the southern half of the Twin Cities metro area and dropped the large hail in places like Loretto, Carver and Chanhassen, Minnesota before 10 p.m. Sunday.

In Bloomington, the fire department reported many trees and limbs blocking roads throughout the city, particularly in the area between Normandale Boulevard to Xerxes Avenue from 90th Street to American Boulevard.

Trees were down and blocking roads in Bloomington, Minnesota Monday morning following severe storms overnight. (Bill Keller/FOX 9 / FOX 9)

Advertisement

The National Weather Service recorded a 24-hour rain total of 5.52 inches at its office in Chanhassen.

Accompanying the storm were winds up to 60 miles per hour and visible lightning.