All-time record heat observed in the Pacific Northwest, Canada

Seattle, Portland and more than a dozen other cities in the Pacific Northwest set all-time record high AND low temperatures over the last couple of days. Not to be outdone by our neighbors to the north where Lytton, British Columbia, located roughly 100 miles north of the Washington border, set and all-time Canadian record high of 118 degrees Fahrenheit. That's right, that's the warmest temperature ever observed in Canada, since reliable records began back in the 1800s.

A record heat waves is hitting the Pacific Nothwest and Canada. (record heat pnw / FOX 9)

If the triple digits weren't enough, this type of heat is so rare in that part of the world that many homes and businesses don't have air conditioning. So imagine suffering through multiple days of triple digit heat without AC! While it is usually a drier heat in that part of the country, 116 degrees is still 116 degrees...it's hot for even the most seasoned folks in places like Las Vegas and Phoenix. But again, other areas that get this warm have widespread air conditioning.

Let's put this heat into perspective, shall we? Portland can and does get into the triple digits on occasion. In fact, just about as many times over the years as the Twin Cities... about 50 or so. Before this year though, just like the Twin Cities, they had never been over 108 degrees. So now imagine the Twin Cities suddenly hitting 116 degrees. Yeah, sounds pretty miserable. Portland has now experienced a warmer temperature than Dallas ever has...as well as St Louis, Oklahoma City, Los Angeles and almost every other major city in the U.S. Just look at the spots in the tweet below that have ever experienced temperatures that warm.

Not to be outdone, while Seattle's temperatures weren't as warm, it might be even more impressive. The city of Seattle has recorded triple digit heat just twice. Well, they just managed to get two in a row...and all the way to 108 degrees. That means a city that rarely experiences 90s, and even more seldom hits triple digits, just accomplished the feat twice in two days.

Lytton, British Columbia broke the all-time Canadian record high again Tuesday getting to 121 degrees. It’s the third straight day the city has broken the country's heat record. Many areas will start a very gradual cooling trend Wednesday.

Advertisement

Get the FOX 9 Weather App to track summer weather live on your phone, with future radar, live streaming video of FOX 9 coverage and alerts and forecasts customized for your current location and favorite locations. Download it for Android or Apple.