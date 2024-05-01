Highway 169 reduced between Shakopee, Jordan beginning Wednesday

article

Some lanes along a popular stretch of Highway 169 are now closed between Shakopee and Jordan until mid-August.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), commuters will notice a reduction to one lane in both directions that started at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, between Highway 21 in Jordan, and Highway 41 in Jackson Township.

Also beginning Wednesday, through late June, drivers will be limited to right-in, right-out access to Highway 169 throughout the stretch.

MnDOT says the project will repave and repair Highway 169, while also constructing new medians and J-turns that eliminate left turns – an effort to improve safety.