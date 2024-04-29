MN trooper Ryan Londregan appears in court Monday

The Minnesota State Trooper charged with murder in the shooting death of Ricky Cobb II, during a traffic stop in 2023, appeared in court Monday morning for a hearing that could have a significant impact on the future of this case.

During the hearing, the defense for Ryan Londregan will explain to the judge why they think the criminal charges should be dismissed. Meanwhile, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s office could be assembling a new prosecution team for the case.

Several law enforcement organizations claim Moriarty ignored testimony from use of force experts when deciding to charge Londregan. They are asking Gov. Tim Walz to reassign the case to the Attorney General’s office.

Members of law enforcement were at the courthouse in the morning rallying to show their support for the State Trooper, who they say should never have been charged. A separate rally is also expected in support of Cobb’s family, who filed a civil lawsuit earlier this month.

Londregan arrives at court

A significant number of people lined the entrance of the courthouse on Monday morning and greeted Londregan with cheers and applause as he made his way to the hearing.

Londregan is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, second-degree manslaughter, and first-degree assault in connection to the July 31, 2023 shooting. These charges came nearly six months after the fatal shooting and followed calls from Cobb’s family for the firing and charging of Londregan.

The hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.