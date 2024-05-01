Eden Prairie's Asia Mall opening a 2nd location in north metro

article

Eden Prairie's uber-popular Asia Mall is adding a second location in the north metro.

The Asia Mall opened doors on Technology Drive in Eden Prairie in 2022 at the former Gander Mountain site. Since then, it's been a hit.

Developers have seen so much success, that they are opening up a second location at Northtown Mall in Blaine.

The new location will be known as Asia Village. Like the Eden Prairie spot, it appears the Village will include a grocery area along with restaurants.

The opening of the new location is still a distance away, with developers estimating an opening sometime in 2025 or 2026.

For the time being, if you stop at the Eden Prairie location, FOX 9 recommends the mocha doughnuts.