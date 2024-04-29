Minneapolis car wreck that injured 5 women caught on camera

Nate Sand has seen his fair share of accidents at the intersection down the block from his house over the years. But none have left him as emotionally shaken as the one that happened over the weekend.

"Obviously, I don't like seeing all that. I wish it wouldn't happen," said Sand.

Minneapolis Police say officers found a silver Toyota Rav 4 on its side leaning against a telephone pole on the eastbound exit ramp of I-94 and Dowling Avenue around 8:30 Sunday morning.

Investigators say three of the women in the car had been ejected from the SUV, while another was in the windshield and a fifth was trapped inside.

"From the damage that was on that vehicle, it's amazing that anybody came out of it alive at all," said Sand.

The crash happened on Dowling Avenue North in Minneapolis Sunday. (FOX 9)

READ MORE: 5 women hurt in rollover crash in Minneapolis

Investigators say 3 of the women had life-threatening injuries, while the other two were hurt less severely.

A security camera on Sand's house captured video of the car already in the air as it enters the frame and then crashes into the telephone and light poles on the corner, cutting the telephone pole in half.

"I would never wish that on anyone,' said Sand.

Police say all five women in their 20's were taken to HCMC and North Memorial Medical Center, where Sand hopes they are all on the mend.

"I hope they do end up making a full recovery and I hope the families can heal," said Sand.

Minneapolis Police are investigating whether alcohol played a role in the crash.