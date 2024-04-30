Carver County music staff members take stage instead of students

It's typically students gracing the stage with their performances at Chanhassen High School, but not this Tuesday.

Music teachers and faculty from across Eastern Carver County Schools gathered together for their Music Scholarship Benefit Concert, a decades-long tradition where they showcase their talents while remembering two of their own.

Former music teachers Jean Lindquist and Gina Ford both passed away from cancer years ago, but the two losses are still felt deeply within the district.

"The kids loved them. They were amazing educators, and they were huge role models, not only for the kids, but for fellow educators in the community," said music teacher Eric Songer.

From choir performances to percussion ensembles, the night was full of everything from jazz to pop music, all with the goal of bringing the community together.

The night also serves as a fundraiser, with proceeds going towards scholarships to senior music students at Chaska and Chanhassen High Schools who will continue studying music in college.