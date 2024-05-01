4 Minnesota cities named among Top 100 Best Places to Live in US

article

Several Minnesota cities have been named among the best places to live in the United States in a new ranking.

The website Liveability recently released its list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2024, listing four Minnesota cities among the best.

The website has been compiling the list for more than a decade to help people discover the "most livable cities" in the country based on "nearly 100 data points and an algorithm that takes into account measures of a city's economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health." Each city is given a LivScore, which is essentially a grade for the city based on the data points.

The Minnesota cities on the list are:

Bloomington, with a LivScore of 803

Rochester, with a LivScore of 775

Duluth, with a LivScore of 736

St. Paul, with a LivScore of 722

Minneapolis did not make the list.

Several other Midwestern cities are also on the list.

The Wisconsin cities on the list are:

Madison, with a LivScore of 754

Appleton, with a LivScore of 749

The Iowa cities on the list are:

Cedar Rapids, with a LivScore of 762

Iowa City, with a LivScore of 748

The North Dakota city on the list is:

Fargo, with a LivScore of 752

The South Dakota cities on the list are:

Sioux Falls, with a LivScore of 741

Rapid City, with a LivScore of 699

Livability did not rank the cities other than give them a LivScore, and it appears the highest LivScore given was to Carmel, Indiana, which received a score of 875.