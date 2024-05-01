Amtrak offering 2nd daily train between St. Paul to Chicago

Amtrak says it will expand passenger train service between St. Paul and Chicago this month, adding a second set of daily trains.

The new "Borealis" train will begin service on May 21, offering midday departures between both St. Paul and Chicago.

It will make the same stops as Amtrak's Empire Builder trains, including Red Wing. Winona, LaCrosse, Wisconsin Dells, and Milwaukee, among other cities. The trip will take about 7.5 hours. Exact departure times were not included in a news release on Wednesday.

However, Amtrak's website does list a 1340 train that departs St. Paul at 11:50 a.m. each day starting May 21 and arrives in Chicago by 7:14 p.m.

Another listed train, labeled 1333, also offers return service leaving Chicago at 11:26 a.m. and arriving in St. Paul at 6:29 p.m.

One-way fares are $41 each way for adults.