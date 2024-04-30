2 Forest Lake track athletes injured after being hit by car

article

Two runners on the Forest Lake track team were injured on Tuesday after being hit by a car along Highway 61, authorities say.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Highway 61 at 202nd Street.

Minnesota State Patrol says a group of runners were crossing at a crosswalk when they were hit by a 2001 Cadillac DeVille.

The extent of injuries to the runners is not yet known. Both of the runners were identified as 15-year-old boys.

In a statement on Tuesday, the district wrote: "We were saddened to learn this afternoon that two of our high school student track athletes were struck by a vehicle as they were crossing Highway 61. Emergency personnel responded to the scene and the students were airlifted to the hospital. Names of the students have not yet been released and we do not have further updates on the students’ condition."

Minnesota State Patrol says an 84-year-old man from Lindstrom was driving the Cadillac. It's unclear if he will face charges.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.