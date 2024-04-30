Expand / Collapse search

What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (May 3-5)

Published  April 30, 2024 3:19pm CDT
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo, raise money for the Animal Humane Society and more at events happening in the Twin Cities this weekend.

Walk for Animals: 

  • Minnesota State Fairgrounds, St. Paul
  • May 4
  • Free admission, register here

The Animal Humane Society's Walk for Animals is an event where animal lovers (and their pets!) will come together at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds to help raise funds for AHS. Join a team today and walk to raise money for food, medical treatment, and support thousands of rescued animals. 

MPLS Tacos and Tequila Bar Crawl: 

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a bar crawl through Minneapolis complete with tacos, margaritas, and drink specials.

May the Fourth Roller Derby: 

Whether you're a fan of roller derby or a Star Wars enthusiast, this event is a must-see with stunts, epic battles and more! Full program here.

Fair Food at Scheels: 

  • Scheels, Eden Prairie
  • May 1-5
  • Free admission

Get your fair food fix at this event with vendors offering cheese curds, hot dogs, mini donuts and more.

Opening Day at the Mill City Farmers Market: 

  • Mill City Farmers Market, Minneapolis
  • May 4
  • Free admission

Meet farmers, makers and artists with fresh local groceries, prepared food and drinks and handcrafted products from local vendors.