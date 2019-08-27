2 tornadoes confirmed near Milaca, Minnesota Monday night

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A downed pole barn following an EF-0 tornado in Milaca, Minnesota Monday night.

Two tornadoes touched down near Milaca, Minnesota Monday, the National Weather Service has confirmed.

The first tornado, an EF-0, had a 3.5-mile long, 50-yard wide path with top wind speeds of 80 miles per hour.

The second one was an EF-1 tornado with a 50-yard width, a 2-mile length and a 90 mile-per-hour peak wind speed. It touched down four miles southeast of Milaca.

Milaca resident Riley Heggem told FOX 9 that during the storm, his pole barn was lifted into the air, spun around and slammed back down, essentially flattening it.

Funnel clouds were also reported in Princeton and Otsego on Monday night.