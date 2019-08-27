< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story425795006" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425795006" data-article-version="1.0">Video: Funnel clouds reported north of Twin Cities metro Monday night</h1> </header> data-article-id="425795006" data-article-version="1.0">Video: Funnel clouds reported north of Twin Cities metro Monday night</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-425795006" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Video: Funnel clouds reported north of Twin Cities metro Monday night&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/weather/video-funnel-clouds-reported-north-of-twin-cities-metro-monday-night" data-title="Video: Funnel clouds reported north of Twin Cities metro Monday night" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/weather/video-funnel-clouds-reported-north-of-twin-cities-metro-monday-night" addthis:title="Video: Funnel clouds reported north of Twin Cities metro Monday night"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425795006.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425795006");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_425795006_425794329_198295"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_425795006_425794329_198295";this.videosJson='[{"id":"425794329","video":"598967","title":"Funnel%20cloud%20reported%20in%20Ostego%2C%20Minnesota","caption":"A%20funnel%20cloud%20was%20spotted%20in%20Ostego%2C%20Minnesota%20Monday%20night.%20Video%20credit%3A%20Phil%20Klein","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F27%2FFunnel_cloud_reported_in_Ostego__Minneso_0_7619271_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F27%2FFunnel_cloud_reported_in_Ostego__Minnesota_598967_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661521700%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D9oBERCK-5lV459WuirqDBiVzW7Y","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fweather%2Fvideo-funnel-clouds-reported-north-of-twin-cities-metro-monday-night"}},"createDate":"Aug 27 2019 08:48AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_425795006_425794329_198295",video:"598967",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Funnel_cloud_reported_in_Ostego__Minneso_0_7619271_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520funnel%2520cloud%2520was%2520spotted%2520in%2520Ostego%252C%2520Minnesota%2520Monday%2520night.%2520Video%2520credit%253A%2520Phil%2520Klein",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/27/Funnel_cloud_reported_in_Ostego__Minnesota_598967_1800.mp4?Expires=1661521700&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=9oBERCK-5lV459WuirqDBiVzW7Y",eventLabel:"Funnel%20cloud%20reported%20in%20Ostego%2C%20Minnesota-425794329",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fweather%2Fvideo-funnel-clouds-reported-north-of-twin-cities-metro-monday-night"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 08:55AM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-425795006"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 08:48AM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 09:01AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-425795006" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425795006-0">5 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425795006-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Adam%20Webeck%20Onamia%20damage%202%20_1566913993508.jpg_7619276_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425795006-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Storm damage in Onamia, Minnesota. (Photo credit: Adam Webeck) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Adam%20Webeck%20Onamia%20damage%202%20_1566913993508.jpg_7619276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425795006-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Adam Webeck Onamia damage 2 _1566913993508.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Adam%20Webeck%20Onamia%20damage%201%20_1566913989641.jpg_7619275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425795006-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Adam Webeck Onamia damage 1 _1566913989641.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Jessica%20Marie%20Onamia%20MN%20garage%20damage%20_1566914006491.jpg_7619279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425795006-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jessica Marie Onamia MN garage damage _1566914006491.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Jessica%20Marie%20-%20Onamia%20MN%20damage%201%20_1566914006488.jpg_7619278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425795006-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jessica Marie - Onamia MN damage 1 _1566914006488.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Chris%20and%20Darcy%20Princeton%20damage_1566914000683.jpg_7619277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425795006-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Chris and Darcy Princeton damage_1566914000683.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-425795006-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Adam%20Webeck%20Onamia%20damage%202%20_1566913993508.jpg_7619276_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Storm damage in Onamia, Minnesota. (Photo credit: Adam Webeck) " title="Adam Webeck Onamia damage 2 _1566913993508.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Storm damage in <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Onamia" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Onamia</span>, Minnesota. (Photo credit: Adam <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Webeck" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Webeck</span>) </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Adam%20Webeck%20Onamia%20damage%201%20_1566913989641.jpg_7619275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Storm damage in Onamia, Minnesota. (Photo credit: Adam Webeck) " title="Adam Webeck Onamia damage 1 _1566913989641.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Storm damage in <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Onamia" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Onamia</span>, Minnesota. <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="(" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">(</span>Photo credit: Adam <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Webeck" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Webeck</span>) </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Jessica%20Marie%20Onamia%20MN%20garage%20damage%20_1566914006491.jpg_7619279_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Storm damage in Onamia, Minnesota. (Photo credit: Jessica Marie) " title="Jessica Marie Onamia MN garage damage _1566914006491.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Storm damage in <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Onamia" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Onamia</span>, Minnesota. (Photo credit: Jessica Marie) </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Jessica%20Marie%20-%20Onamia%20MN%20damage%201%20_1566914006488.jpg_7619278_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Storm damage in Onamia, Minnesota. (Photo credit: Jessica Marie) " title="Jessica Marie - Onamia MN damage 1 _1566914006488.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Storm damage in <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Onamia" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Onamia</span>, Minnesota. (Photo credit: Jessica Marie) </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Chris%20and%20Darcy%20Princeton%20damage_1566914000683.jpg_7619277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Storm damage in Princeton, Minnesota. (Photo credit: FOX 9 viewers Chris and Darcy)" title="Chris and Darcy Princeton damage_1566914000683.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Storm damage in Princeton, Minnesota. (Photo credit: Adam Webeck) " title="Adam Webeck Onamia damage 2 _1566913993508.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Adam%20Webeck%20Onamia%20damage%201%20_1566913989641.jpg_7619275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Storm damage in Onamia, Minnesota. (Photo credit: Adam Webeck) " title="Adam Webeck Onamia damage 1 _1566913989641.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Jessica%20Marie%20Onamia%20MN%20garage%20damage%20_1566914006491.jpg_7619279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Storm damage in Onamia, Minnesota. (Photo credit: Jessica Marie) " title="Jessica Marie Onamia MN garage damage _1566914006491.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Jessica%20Marie%20-%20Onamia%20MN%20damage%201%20_1566914006488.jpg_7619278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Storm damage in Onamia, Minnesota. (Photo credit: Jessica Marie) " title="Jessica Marie - Onamia MN damage 1 _1566914006488.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Chris%20and%20Darcy%20Princeton%20damage_1566914000683.jpg_7619277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Storm damage in Princeton, Minnesota. <strong class='dateline'>OTSEGO, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - A funnel cloud was spotted in Otsego, Minnesota as storms rolled through the central part of the state Monday night. </p><p>Funnel clouds were also reported in Albertville, Princeton and Milaca. </p><p>FOX 9 viewers reported storm damage in Mille Lacs County, north of the Twin Cities. A garage in Onamia appeared to be completely destroyed by the storm. </p><p><em>Stay sky aware by downloading the FOX 9 Weather App. It has the latest temperatures, forecasts, watches and warnings 24/7. Download it for <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kmsp.android.weather">Android </a>or <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-9-weather/id438788905?mt=8">Apple</a>. </em></p> (FOX 9)</strong> - A funnel cloud was spotted in Otsego, Minnesota as storms rolled through the central part of the state Monday night. </p><p>Funnel clouds were also reported in Albertville, Princeton and Milaca. </p><p>FOX 9 viewers reported storm damage in Mille Lacs County, north of the Twin Cities. A garage in Onamia appeared to be completely destroyed by the storm. </p><p><em>Stay sky aware by downloading the FOX 9 Weather <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="App" data-grammar-rule="CD_NN" data-wsc-lang="en_US">App</span>. It has the latest temperatures, forecasts, watches and warnings 24/7. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Weather" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409178" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Weather Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/weather/ef-0-tornado-confirmed-in-milaca-minnesota-monday-night" title="2 tornadoes confirmed near Milaca, Minnesota Monday night" data-articleId="425853306" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/milaca%20tornado%20damage%20riley%20heggum_1566935107788.jpg_7620243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/milaca%20tornado%20damage%20riley%20heggum_1566935107788.jpg_7620243_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/milaca%20tornado%20damage%20riley%20heggum_1566935107788.jpg_7620243_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/milaca%20tornado%20damage%20riley%20heggum_1566935107788.jpg_7620243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/milaca%20tornado%20damage%20riley%20heggum_1566935107788.jpg_7620243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A downed pole barn following an EF-0&nbsp;tornado in Milaca, Minnesota Monday night.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 tornadoes confirmed near Milaca, Minnesota Monday night</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 02:34PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 03:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two tornadoes touched down near Milaca, Minnesota Monday, the National Weather Service has confirmed. </p><p>The first tornado, an EF-0, had a 3.5-mile long, 50-yard wide path with top wind speeds of 80 miles per hour. </p><p>The second one was an EF-1 tornado with a 50-yard width, a 2-mile length and a 90 mile-per-hour peak wind speed. It touched down four miles southeast of Milaca. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2019-could-be-the-most-pleasant-fair-in-decades" title="2019 could be the most pleasant fair in decades" data-articleId="425070083" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/22/FairAvgTemps_1566486395541_7609367_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/22/FairAvgTemps_1566486395541_7609367_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/22/FairAvgTemps_1566486395541_7609367_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/22/FairAvgTemps_1566486395541_7609367_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/22/FairAvgTemps_1566486395541_7609367_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A look at the average temperature over the last few years during the State Fair. The average temperature is calculated by adding the high and low temps together for each calendar day." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2019 could be the most pleasant fair in decades</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cody Matz, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 10:15AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There's a reason why the Minnesota State Fair is often called the Great Minnesota Sweat Together. The last 10 days of August can be brutal as it can easily be some of the warmest days of the entire year. Look at 2013 as an example when we had a week long stretch of 90s at fair time. It is still summer after all and average highs are around 80 degrees as it is. Combine that with full sunshine and hundreds of thousands of people in a fairly small space, and that's a recipe for a sweaty afternoon even on a "typical" Minnesota summer day.</p><p>But this year, there isn't a 90° temperature in sight. In fact, with the overall pattern that's expected over the next few days, I think even an 80° may be hard to come by. Now, I realize the headline is a bit of a misnomer since every body's definition of pleasant is different. But looking at it from a human standard position where many of us consider low to mid 70s as typical "room temperature", then this could be one amazing stretch of weather just in time for many of us to spend all day outside eating as much as we can.</p><p>So what makes this year different? Well, it all has to do with the overall weather pattern over North America. The jet stream, that river of air at the top levels of the atmosphere separating warmer air to the south from cooler air to the north, will continue to dive into the Upper Midwest. This allows cooler and much drier air to filter into the area from sections of Canada, something that isn't all that common this time of year. This will give us at least 2 big shots of cool/dry air for this time of year heading all the way to the end of the month. It's this dry air that will lead to many days of sunshine and pleasant temps. I'm not saying that we won't get rain at some point, with the Sunday/Monday timeframe looking wet for some, but this will keep the bulk of the moisture out of the area for at least the next week.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/our-summer-temps-have-been-pretty-standard-so-far" title="Our summer temps have been pretty standard so far" data-articleId="424865942" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/85%2B_1566391006993_7606440_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/85%2B_1566391006993_7606440_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/85%2B_1566391006993_7606440_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/85%2B_1566391006993_7606440_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/85%2B_1566391006993_7606440_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Our summer temps have been pretty standard so far</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cody Matz, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 07:52AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Now that we’re heading into fair time, summer is winding down quickly; sorry kiddos! And while we have certainly had a few really warm days, it’s actually been a pretty pedestrian summer… well temperature wise that is.</p><p>Just like most summers, we have seen some hot days with actual air temperatures into the 90s . But it’s been the combo of heat and humidity on a few occasions that have given us those quintessential hot summertime days with that heat index well into the triple digits. But those extremely warm days, despite all of our memories, are supposed to be few and far between… after all, we do live in the north. However, even by Minnesota standards, we’ve seen fewer truly hot days this year.</p><p>If you’re measuring those hot days by just looking at the afternoon highs, as many of us do, then yes, we are a bit cool. MSP Airport has recorded just four 90°+ degree-days so far this year. That’s well below the average of 14… and even further from last year’s 20. But it’s not like we’ve been cool either. If you look at the number of 85°+ days, we’re now up to 31. 