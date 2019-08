There's a reason why the Minnesota State Fair is often called the Great Minnesota Sweat Together. The last 10 days of August can be brutal as it can easily be some of the warmest days of the entire year. Look at 2013 as an example when we had a week long stretch of 90s at fair time. It is still summer after all and average highs are around 80 degrees as it is. Combine that with full sunshine and hundreds of thousands of people in a fairly small space, and that's a recipe for a sweaty afternoon even on a "typical" Minnesota summer day.

But this year, there isn't a 90° temperature in sight. In fact, with the overall pattern that's expected over the next few days, I think even an 80° may be hard to come by. Now, I realize the headline is a bit of a misnomer since every body's definition of pleasant is different. But looking at it from a human standard position where many of us consider low to mid 70s as typical "room temperature", then this could be one amazing stretch of weather just in time for many of us to spend all day outside eating as much as we can.

So what makes this year different? Well, it all has to do with the overall weather pattern over North America. The jet stream, that river of air at the top levels of the atmosphere separating warmer air to the south from cooler air to the north, will continue to dive into the Upper Midwest. This allows cooler and much drier air to filter into the area from sections of Canada, something that isn't all that common this time of year. This will give us at least 2 big shots of cool/dry air for this time of year heading all the way to the end of the month. It's this dry air that will lead to many days of sunshine and pleasant temps. I'm not saying that we won't get rain at some point, with the Sunday/Monday timeframe looking wet for some, but this will keep the bulk of the moisture out of the area for at least the next week.