Boy, 15, dies 9 days after St. Cloud crash

The Brief A 15-year-old boy died Thursday, nine days after a two-vehicle crash in St. Cloud. The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the intersection of County Road 75 and Traverse Road. The boy was found in the front seat of one of the vehicles, unconscious and not breathing. Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries.



A 15-year-old boy has died from injuries nine days after a two-vehicle crash in St. Cloud, according to police.

St. Cloud fatal crash

The backstory:

St. Cloud police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at about 7:31 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the intersection of County Road 75 and Traverse Road. The investigation shows a 20-year-old St. Cloud man driving southbound on County Road 75 entered the intersection on a green light.

Another vehicle being driven by a 22-year-old St. Cloud man was heading northbound on County Road 75 when it turned left on a green light in front of the other vehicle, causing the collision and significant damage to both vehicles.

A 15-year-old boy who was a front seat passenger in the vehicle driven by the 22-year-old was found unconscious and not breathing. Officers and St. Cloud firefighters at the scene provided life-saving measures before he was taken to St. Cloud Hospital and eventually airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare for potentially life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the boy died from his injuries on Thursday, nine days after the crash.

One driver cited

What we know:

Both drivers were hospitalized with minor injuries. Authorities say the 22-year-old driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way of oncoming traffic.

The crash investigation remains active and ongoing.