Car found in river may be linked to Sauk Rapids man who disappeared 58 years ago

The Brief A fisherman discovered a car in the Mississippi River near Sartell over the weekend. The car appears to be from the 1960s, deputies said. Investigators say the car could be linked to the disappearance of a Sauk Rapids man in 1967.



Authorities say a 1960s-era car discovered by a fisherman in the Mississippi River could be linked to the disappearance of a man nearly 58 years ago in Sauk Rapids, Minn.

Fisherman finds vehicle

What we know:

This past Sunday, authorities say a fisherman spotted "an anomaly" on his sonar while fishing in the Mississippi River near County Road 1 in Sartell.

The fisherman thought the anomaly may be a car, and contacted the authorities. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol responded and saw the same thing as the fisherman.

Water Patrol marked the spot and organized a dive team that went into the river on Wednesday. Around 10 a.m., divers say they found the car at the bottom of the river, full of sediment.

Local perspective:

Dive teams say the car appears to be from the 1960s era. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said they have since been in contact with the Benton County Sheriff's Office who are investigating a potential connection to a 1967 missing persons case.

However, authorities say the car has not yet been pulled from the river and they can't yet confirm any link to the case.

Disappearance of Roy Benn

Dig deeper:

The case the sheriff's office is referencing appears to be the disappearance of Roy Benn in 1967.

Benn, 59, was last seen alive, driving his 1963 metallic blue Buick Electra, on on Sept. 25, 1967. A Minnesota BCA bulletin says Benn was reported to have been carrying a large sum of money when he disappeared.

Neither Benn nor his car have been seen since that day.

A listing from the Charley Project, an organization dedicated to missing persons cases, states that Benn was a widower and a wealthy man known to carry a lot of cash on his person.