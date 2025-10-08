Sartell bicycle crash: 12-year-old boy removed from life support

The Brief A 12-year-old boy was removed from life support after doctors declared he had no brain activity. The boy was critically injured in a bicycle crash in Sartell, despite wearing a helmet at the time. The Sartell Police Department swore him in as an honorary police officer after learning he wanted to be one when he grew up.



A boy who was critically injured in a bicycle crash earlier this week was removed from life support after doctors declared he no longer had any brain activity.

Police say the boy, Raghav Shrestha of Sartell, is being remembered as a "cheerful and fun-loving 12-year-old" who dreamed of becoming an officer when he grew up.

He suffered a severe head injury despite having a helmet on at the time of the crash.

Sartell bicycle crash

Big picture view:

The Sartell Police Department said the crash happened during the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 5, near the bottom of what is referred to as "Muskie Hill" in Northside Park.

A 10-year-old boy who was riding with him was able to call 911.

Despite wearing a helmet, police say Raghav suffered a severe head injury, which caused a cardiac arrest, and was not breathing. A bystander then started giving him CPR until first responders arrived.

He was then placed on life support in the pediatric intensive care unit at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

What they're saying:

Sartell Police Chief Brandon Silgjord said the following in their latest update:

"We learned today that Raghav’s dream was always to become a police officer when he grew up. Several of us involved in the incident were able to visit Raghav this morning, and in the presence of his family pin him with his own badge and swear him in as an honorary police officer with Sartell. Our community will continue to support Raghav’s family however we can as they process and grieve."