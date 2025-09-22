Child, 7, dies after medical emergency at St. Cloud elementary school
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say a 7-year-old boy died at a hospital after having a medical emergency at a St. Cloud elementary school last week.
Elementary school medical incident
The backstory:
St. Cloud police responded just before 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 16, along with the St. Cloud Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance, to Westwood Elementary School on a report that a child wasn’t breathing.
First responders performed CPR on the boy before he was transported to St. Cloud Hospital. He was eventually taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.
Child’s death under investigation
What they're saying:
St. Cloud police say they do not suspect foul play in the child’s death. They’re working with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. The incident remains under investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information should contact the St. Cloud Police Department at (320) 251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 255-1301.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Cloud Police Department