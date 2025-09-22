Child, 7, dies after medical emergency at St. Cloud elementary school

The Brief A 7-year-old boy died last week after a medical emergency at a St. Cloud elementary school. Authorities responded to Westwood Elementary School on a report of a child not breathing. The boy was taken to St. Cloud Hospital and transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center. Authorities do not suspect foul play in the child's death.



Authorities say a 7-year-old boy died at a hospital after having a medical emergency at a St. Cloud elementary school last week.

Elementary school medical incident

The backstory:

St. Cloud police responded just before 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 16, along with the St. Cloud Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance, to Westwood Elementary School on a report that a child wasn’t breathing.

First responders performed CPR on the boy before he was transported to St. Cloud Hospital. He was eventually taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.

Child’s death under investigation

What they're saying:

St. Cloud police say they do not suspect foul play in the child’s death. They’re working with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. The incident remains under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact the St. Cloud Police Department at (320) 251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 255-1301.