St. Cloud police search for stabbing suspect, woman in critical condition
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Cloud police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a woman and leaving her in critical condition.
Stabbing investigation in St. Cloud
What we know:
Police say they responded to the 400 block of 19th ½ Avenue North at about 9:40 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a woman who was stabbed.
The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition.
The suspect, 42-year-old George Washington Harris, from St. Cloud, has not yet been located.
Police say he is 5-foot-11-inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has a tattoo with lettering on his neck.
Authorities say he should not be approached, and anyone who sees him should call 911.
What we don't know:
Details on what led to the stabbing have not been shared.
