St. Cloud police search for stabbing suspect, woman in critical condition

article

The Brief Police are searching for a stabbing suspect who they say left a woman in critical condition. Authorities say the suspect, 42-year-old George Washington Harris, should not be approached.



St. Cloud police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a woman and leaving her in critical condition.

Stabbing investigation in St. Cloud

What we know:

Police say they responded to the 400 block of 19th ½ Avenue North at about 9:40 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a woman who was stabbed.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, 42-year-old George Washington Harris, from St. Cloud, has not yet been located.

Police say he is 5-foot-11-inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has a tattoo with lettering on his neck.

Authorities say he should not be approached, and anyone who sees him should call 911.

What we don't know:

Details on what led to the stabbing have not been shared.