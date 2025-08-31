Expand / Collapse search

St. Cloud police search for stabbing suspect, woman in critical condition

Published  August 31, 2025 3:20pm CDT
Photo shared by the St. Cloud Police Department shows a man suspected of stabbing a woman and leaving her with critical injuries.  (Supplied)

    • Police are searching for a stabbing suspect who they say left a woman in critical condition. 
    • Authorities say the suspect, 42-year-old George Washington Harris, should not be approached. 

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Cloud police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a woman and leaving her in critical condition. 

Stabbing investigation in St. Cloud

What we know:

Police say they responded to the 400 block of 19th ½ Avenue North at about 9:40 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a woman who was stabbed. 

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition. 

The suspect, 42-year-old George Washington Harris, from St. Cloud, has not yet been located.

Police say he is 5-foot-11-inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has a tattoo with lettering on his neck. 

Authorities say he should not be approached, and anyone who sees him should call 911. 

What we don't know:

Details on what led to the stabbing have not been shared.

The Source: This story uses information shared by the St. Cloud Police Department.

