Woman stabbed to death at St. Cloud home

The Brief A 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday evening after a deadly stabbing at a St. Cloud home. The stabbing left a woman dead. Police say the victim and suspect knew each other.



A man is in custody after a woman was stabbed to death at a home in St. Cloud.

Deadly stabbing in St. Cloud

What we know:

Late Tuesday night, St. Cloud police responded to a home on St. Germain Street East near 10th Avenue South after a 911 call hangup.

At the home, police found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Big picture view:

Officers arrested a 26-year-old man at the scene who was booked into the Benton County Jail on charges related to the death.

What we don't know:

Police say the victim and suspect knew each other but did not say how. Neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified at this point.