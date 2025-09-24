Woman stabbed to death at St. Cloud home
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is in custody after a woman was stabbed to death at a home in St. Cloud.
What we know:
Late Tuesday night, St. Cloud police responded to a home on St. Germain Street East near 10th Avenue South after a 911 call hangup.
At the home, police found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Big picture view:
Officers arrested a 26-year-old man at the scene who was booked into the Benton County Jail on charges related to the death.
What we don't know:
Police say the victim and suspect knew each other but did not say how. Neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified at this point.