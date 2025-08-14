Human remains recovered in 1960s car pulled from Mississippi River in Sartell

The Brief Law enforcement pulled a 1960s Buick sedan from the Missippi River in central Minnesota on Wednesday. Police said human remains were recovered from the submerged vehicle. The car is believed to be linked to an unsolved 1967 missing persons case.



The Sartell Police Department said human remains were recovered from a 1960s-era car pulled from the Mississippi River, a vehicle authorities believe may be connected to an unsolved case from nearly 58 years ago.

Human remains recovered

The backstory:

A 1960s Buick Sedan, which had been submerged for decades, was removed from the river near Riverside Avenue in Sartell on Wednesday evening. The vehicle was severely deteriorated and filled with river sediment, but remained intact.

In an update early Thursday morning, police said human remains were recovered from the sedan. The remains will be sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and to determine the cause of death.

Law enforcement removed a submerged car from Mississippi River believed to be linked to an unsolved 1960s case. (FOX 9)

The vehicle was initially discovered by a fisherman who spotted an "anomaly" on his sonar and reported it to law enforcement. Sartell Police Chief Brandon Silgjord said the vehicle is believed to be connected to an unsolved 1967 case, but did not provide additional details.

What they're saying:

"We thank the Stearns/Benton County Dive Team and Collins Brothers Towing for their work in executing the recovery and raising the vehicle carefully to preserve its structure and potential evidence, as well as the Sartell Fire Department for their support in operations through out the day and into the night," Chief Silgjord said in a statement.

Disappearance of Roy Benn

Dig deeper:

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said they have since been in contact with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, who are investigating a potential connection to a 1967 missing persons case.

The case law enforcement is referencing appears to be the disappearance of Roy Benn in 1967. Benn, 59, was last seen alive, driving his 1963 metallic blue Buick Electra, on Sept. 25, 1967. A Minnesota BCA bulletin says Benn was reported to have been carrying a large sum of money when he disappeared.

Neither Benn nor his car have been seen since that day.

A listing from the Charley Project, an organization dedicated to missing persons cases, states that Benn was a widower and a wealthy man known to carry a lot of cash on his person.

However, authorities have yet to confirm any link to the case.